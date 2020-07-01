Khwaja becomes interim ICC chairman after Manohar steps down

FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s newly elected president Shashank Manohar during a press confere... FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s newly elected president Shashank Manohar during a press conference in Mumbai, India. The International Cricket Council announced Wednesday July 1, 2020, Singapore's Imran Khwaja will be the interim chairman of the game's governing body after India's Shashank Manohar stepped down. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Singapore's Imran Khwaja will be the interim chairman of the International Cricket Council after India's Shashank Manohar stepped down, the game’s governing body said on Wednesday.

Khwaja is the deputy chairman of the ICC and former president of the Singapore Cricket Association.

"The process for the chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC board within the next week,” the ICC said in a statement.

Khwaja, on behalf of the governing body, thanked Manohar for his commitment during two terms that each lasted two years.

“There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it,” Khwaja said in a statement.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney added: “I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports