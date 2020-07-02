  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: India's lockdown spurs new gardeners in Nagaland

By YIRMIYAN ARTHUR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/02 11:51
Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, right, passes chilies plucked from her garden to her younger sister Mene in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indi...
Chilies grow in a garden started by Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, and her two younger sisters during the lockdown to curb the spread of the corona...
Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, harvests local chives that were already growing before she moved into the house where her parents lived, in Kohima, capital o...
Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, cleans beans and radish plucked from her garden in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Mon...
Naga boys enjoy a day out overlooking Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Monday, June 22, 2020. As concrete covers land tha...
Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, works in the kitchen after returning from tending to her vegetable garden in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Ind...
Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, looks at a pot of strawberries gifted by a friend in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday, ...
Local chives freshly harvested by novice gardener Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, lie in a basket with her mobile phone, at her home in Kohima, capital of th...
People unload vegetables from a truck carrying fresh vegetables collected from Tsupfume village, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state o...
Naga women hold umbrellas and wait selling vegetables by a road in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 17, 2...
Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, works in a vegetable garden watched by her grandmother in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagala...
Neichutuonuo Yhome, a young Naga girl, holds a stick with a worm she removed from a corn plant in the garden she started with her younger sisters in t...
Vegetable vines make their way up a bamboo trellis made by a young Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, working in background, and her sisters in Kohima,...
A Naga boy stands by rice fields early morning in Mima, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the capital Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian sta...
Naga woman Achano Yhome cleans spinach she harvested from her terrace garden in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday...
A rainbow forms in the sky, as Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, works in a vegetable garden she started with her sisters in the early stages of the c...

Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, right, passes chilies plucked from her garden to her younger sister Mene in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indi...

Chilies grow in a garden started by Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, and her two younger sisters during the lockdown to curb the spread of the corona...

Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, harvests local chives that were already growing before she moved into the house where her parents lived, in Kohima, capital o...

Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, cleans beans and radish plucked from her garden in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Mon...

Naga boys enjoy a day out overlooking Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Monday, June 22, 2020. As concrete covers land tha...

Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, works in the kitchen after returning from tending to her vegetable garden in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Ind...

Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, looks at a pot of strawberries gifted by a friend in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday, ...

Local chives freshly harvested by novice gardener Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, lie in a basket with her mobile phone, at her home in Kohima, capital of th...

People unload vegetables from a truck carrying fresh vegetables collected from Tsupfume village, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state o...

Naga women hold umbrellas and wait selling vegetables by a road in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 17, 2...

Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, works in a vegetable garden watched by her grandmother in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagala...

Neichutuonuo Yhome, a young Naga girl, holds a stick with a worm she removed from a corn plant in the garden she started with her younger sisters in t...

Vegetable vines make their way up a bamboo trellis made by a young Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, working in background, and her sisters in Kohima,...

A Naga boy stands by rice fields early morning in Mima, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the capital Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian sta...

Naga woman Achano Yhome cleans spinach she harvested from her terrace garden in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday...

A rainbow forms in the sky, as Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, works in a vegetable garden she started with her sisters in the early stages of the c...

KOHIMA, India (AP) — Two healthy pots of coriander and two of spinach are enough to provide a sense of achievement for Theyiesinuo Keditsu, a young English professor and mother of four.

Keditsu, who claims she has the “thumb of death,” planted the seeds and was amazed at how they grew.

The indigenous Naga people in India’s northeast, once virtually cut off from the rest of the country because of an insurgent movement seeking independence, were reminded of their vulnerabilities during coronavirus lockdown.

“It scared the hell out of me, the idea that I may not have veggies to feed my kids,” Keditsu, 39, said.

Nagas are traditional farmers. But as concrete covers land that was once tilled, lifestyles have changed.

Kohima, the semi-urban capital of the northeastern state of Nagaland, relies on satellite villages for green vegetables. But supply lines were cut during India’s 10-week nationwide lockdown that eased in early June, inspiring residents to grow their own.

Achano Yhome has always loved gardening, a lot of it dedicated to flowers. During lockdown, her attention turned solely to vegetables, and she and her husband built a greenhouse with plastic sheets and bamboo where she now spends much of her time.

Reflecting a tradition of foraging the forests for nutrition during past days of conflict, several villages organized residents to collect vegetables in the wild. They distributed what they gathered for free in big towns with dwindling supplies.

Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, started a vegetable garden with her two younger sisters in the early stages of lockdown. Their patchwork garden now has half a dozen varieties, including bean vines crawling up a bamboo trellis.

The region is receiving its annual rainfall and the hills are green with recently sown paddy saplings. In the marketplace, women sit under umbrellas with fresh vegetables plucked from their gardens or procured from nearby villages.

After the downpour, as Neichutuonuo tended her garden, a rainbow built an arch across the sky — a symbol of hope to the Nagas.