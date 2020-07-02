AP PHOTOS: India's lockdown spurs new gardeners in Nagaland

A rainbow forms in the sky, as Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, works in a vegetable garden she started with her sisters in the early stages of the c... A rainbow forms in the sky, as Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, works in a vegetable garden she started with her sisters in the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Monday, June 22, 2020. Their patchwork garden now has half a dozen variety of vegetables, and bean vines crawling up a bamboo trellis. The rainbow represents a symbol of hope to the Nagas, an indigenous people spread over several northeastern Indian states and across the border in Myanmar. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

A Naga boy stands by rice fields early morning in Mima, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the capital Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian sta... A Naga boy stands by rice fields early morning in Mima, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the capital Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Nagas are traditional farmers. But as concrete covers land that was once tilled, lifestyles have changed. Kohima, the semi-urban capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, relies on satellite villages for fresh supplies of green vegetables. The region is now receiving its annual rainfall and the hills are green with paddy saplings recently sown. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Naga women hold umbrellas and wait selling vegetables by a road in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 17, 2... Naga women hold umbrellas and wait selling vegetables by a road in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Kohima, the semi-urban capital of the northeastern state of Nagaland, relies on satellite villages for green vegetables. But supply lines were cut during India’s 10-week nationwide lockdown, inspiring residents to grow their own. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

People unload vegetables from a truck carrying fresh vegetables collected from Tsupfume village, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state o... People unload vegetables from a truck carrying fresh vegetables collected from Tsupfume village, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Friday, May 8, 2020. A member from the Chakhesang Naga village said about 100 of them collected the vegetables from the forests for distribution to people in Kohima, with fresh vegetables falling short during the lockdown. Kohima relies on satellite villages for fresh supplies of green vegetables. And supply lines were cut during India's 10-week nationwide lockdown that eased in early June, inspiring residents to grow their own. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Local chives freshly harvested by novice gardener Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, lie in a basket with her mobile phone, at her home in Kohima, capital of th... Local chives freshly harvested by novice gardener Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, lie in a basket with her mobile phone, at her home in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The chives have been growing from the time her parents lived in the house were she now lives. She says she wishes she knew more about indigenous Naga plants. "What I've realized is, most of our indigenous plants are quite hardy. I haven't had to put in quite an effort and they've just grown," she said. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, looks at a pot of strawberries gifted by a friend in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday, ... Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, looks at a pot of strawberries gifted by a friend in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Two healthy pots of coriander and two of spinach, all seen on right, are enough to provide a sense of achievement to Keditsu, a young English professor and mother of four. Keditsu, who claims she has the "thumb of death," planted the seeds and says she was amazed at how things grew. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Naga boys enjoy a day out overlooking Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Monday, June 22, 2020. As concrete covers land tha... Naga boys enjoy a day out overlooking Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Monday, June 22, 2020. As concrete covers land that was once tilled, lifestyles are changing in the land of the indigenous Nagas. Kohima relies on satellite villages for fresh supplies of green vegetables. And supply lines were cut during India's 10-week nationwide lockdown that eased in early June, inspiring residents to grow their own. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, harvests local chives that were already growing before she moved into the house where her parents lived, in Kohima, capital o... Theyiesinuo Keditsu, 39, harvests local chives that were already growing before she moved into the house where her parents lived, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday, June 18, 2020. A novice gardener, Keditsu says she wishes she knew more about indigenous Naga plants. "What I've realized is, most of our indigenous plants are quite hardy. I haven't had to put in quite an effort and they've just grown," she said. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Chilies grow in a garden started by Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, and her two younger sisters during the lockdown to curb the spread of the corona... Chilies grow in a garden started by Naga girl Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, and her two younger sisters during the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Monday, June 29, 2020. Nagas are traditional farmers. But as concrete covers land that was once tilled, lifestyles have changed. Kohima, the semi-urban capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, relies on satellite villages for fresh supplies of green vegetables. And supply lines were cut during India's 10-week nationwide lockdown that eased in early June, inspiring residents to grow their own. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

KOHIMA, India (AP) — Two healthy pots of coriander and two of spinach are enough to provide a sense of achievement for Theyiesinuo Keditsu, a young English professor and mother of four.

Keditsu, who claims she has the “thumb of death,” planted the seeds and was amazed at how they grew.

The indigenous Naga people in India’s northeast, once virtually cut off from the rest of the country because of an insurgent movement seeking independence, were reminded of their vulnerabilities during coronavirus lockdown.

“It scared the hell out of me, the idea that I may not have veggies to feed my kids,” Keditsu, 39, said.

Nagas are traditional farmers. But as concrete covers land that was once tilled, lifestyles have changed.

Kohima, the semi-urban capital of the northeastern state of Nagaland, relies on satellite villages for green vegetables. But supply lines were cut during India’s 10-week nationwide lockdown that eased in early June, inspiring residents to grow their own.

Achano Yhome has always loved gardening, a lot of it dedicated to flowers. During lockdown, her attention turned solely to vegetables, and she and her husband built a greenhouse with plastic sheets and bamboo where she now spends much of her time.

Reflecting a tradition of foraging the forests for nutrition during past days of conflict, several villages organized residents to collect vegetables in the wild. They distributed what they gathered for free in big towns with dwindling supplies.

Neichutuonuo Yhome, 23, started a vegetable garden with her two younger sisters in the early stages of lockdown. Their patchwork garden now has half a dozen varieties, including bean vines crawling up a bamboo trellis.

The region is receiving its annual rainfall and the hills are green with recently sown paddy saplings. In the marketplace, women sit under umbrellas with fresh vegetables plucked from their gardens or procured from nearby villages.

After the downpour, as Neichutuonuo tended her garden, a rainbow built an arch across the sky — a symbol of hope to the Nagas.