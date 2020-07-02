Everton hangs on to beat Leicester 2-1 in Premier League

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho, center, scores his side's first goalduring the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester at Goo... Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho, center, scores his side's first goalduring the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Leicester's manager Brendan Rodgers reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park in Liverpool, ... Leicester's manager Brendan Rodgers reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Everton won 2-1. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Everton's Tom Davies, left, tries to stop Leicester's Demarai Gray during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester at Goo... Everton's Tom Davies, left, tries to stop Leicester's Demarai Gray during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Leicester's Demarai Gray, foreground, and Everton's Lucas Digne fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and ... Leicester's Demarai Gray, foreground, and Everton's Lucas Digne fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson scored early and Everton hung on late to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Preimier League on Wednesday, loosening the visitors' grip on a Champions League place.

Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester hope of halting a damaging recent slump with a bizarre goal at Goodison Park but Everton managed to stave off late pressure and see out the win.

Brendan Rodgers’ side once had a firm grip on third place but has yet to win in three games since the league resumed after the coronavirus outbreak, and is now just three points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United and Wolverhampton in sixth.

Everton took a firm grip on the game after just 10 minutes. Impressive teenager Anthony Gordon raced onto a header from Lucas Digne down the left and squared the ball for the onrushing Richarlison. The Brazilian made no mistake with a fierce shot from six yards that flew past Kasper Schmeichel.

Everton doubled its lead with just 16 minutes gone when VAR awarded a penalty. Digne swung the ball into the box and it appeared to strike the arm of Wilfred Ndidi as he got ahead of Michael Keane.

There was a lengthy stoppage as replays were studied numerous times but the decision finally went in Everton’s favor and Sigurdsson stroked home calmly from the spot.

Leciester got back in the game in the 51st when Iheanacho was rewarded for his persistence as he chased a ball into the box and Mason Holgate’s attempted clearance struck him on the head and went in.

With James Maddison also off the bench and pulling the strings, Leicester turned up the pressure.

The visitors were inches away from an equalizer when Jordan Pickford mishandled a cross in the drizzle and it rebounded off Michael Keane towards goal but the defender recovered to clear off the line.

Iheanacho then fired over before forcing a save with another chance and Ben Chilwell volleyed over.

