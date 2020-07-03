Five Advisors With Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners Named to Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers 2020 List

NEW YORK, USA - EQS Newswire - 3 July 2020 - Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that five advisors with Melbourne-based Escala Partners Limited ("Escala"), a Focus partner firm, were named to Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers List 2020. The list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by Barron's and The Australian's business magazine The Deal, and is a guide to the country's leading wealth management advisors.

Escala was established with the collective ambition to become the new standard of personalized wealth management in Australia. The firm quickly emerged as a leading fiduciary wealth advisor to individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors across Australia, providing them with customized investment solutions through a collaborative, team-based approach. Escala's client relationships are sustained over time through their dedication to highly personalized service and an ongoing commitment to innovation in defining the standards for excellence in the Australian wealth management industry.

Mason Allamby, Scott Carmichael, Steve Collins, Amanda Fong and Ben James are Partners and members of the original group of Escala founders who started the firm in 2013. They each have deep expertise in multiple areas of wealth management, including financial planning, asset allocation, tax strategy and, in Ms. Fong's case, the not-for-profit space.

"We are honored to have such an impressive group of our advisors named to the Top 100 Financial Advisors list," said Pep Perry, CEO of Escala. "They embody the collaborative approach and dedication to client service that are the foundation of Escala and make our firm uniquely successful."

"We are thrilled for Escala on receiving this important recognition," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Their team of talented advisors are leaders in their field and have been at the forefront of the evolution of the Australian wealth management industry. Their passion for excellence is at the core of everything that they do for their clients and positions them for strong growth in the years ahead."





About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.





About Escala Partners Limited

Founded in 2013, Escala provides objective advice and investment management solutions to high net worth individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors. Escala serves its clients through a collaborative, team-based approach focused on the client experience, a relationship built on trust and sustained over time by performance in line with evolving investment objectives. For more information about Escala, please visit https://escalapartners.com.au.





About The Australia’s Top 100 Financial Advisers List 2020 Rankings

Barron's and The Australian's business magazine The Deal rank investment advisers based on client assets managed by the adviser, fees and revenue generated by their business, and the quality of the adviser's business (as measured by factors including the adviser's experience, credentials, client-service resources, and charitable and philanthropic work).





Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any services described in this release are not intended for United States persons.