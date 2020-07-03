Japanese ruling party moves to scrap visit from Chinese president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is reportedly considering nixing Chinese President Xi Jinping's (習近平) state visit scheduled next spring, taking heed of growing domestic opposition following Beijing's implementation of the Hong Kong national security law.

After the Japanese government on Tuesday (June 30) described the passage of the new legislation as "regrettable", several LDP members have expressed concerns about the inappropriate timing of Xi's trip to the country. The visit, which was originally set to take place in April is already postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NHK, the LDP is in the process of drafting a resolution that calls for Tokyo to respond to Beijing's tightening grip on the former British colony. The party said that numerous Hongkongers were arrested right after the law took effect, stressing the situation can not be ignored.

The resolution also suggests the Japanese government protect its citizens in Hong Kong as well as provide work visas to financial talent from the special administrative region. The draft is expected to be submitted to the central government for review as soon as Friday (July 3), reported Radio Taiwan International.

Upon hearing the news, many Japanese citizens acknowledged the LDP's firm stance against China, including some who hoped Xi's visit will never be realized. Japanese netizens also urged the government to actively participate in international sanctions against Beijing and provide humanitarian assistance to Hong Kong citizens, reported New Talk.