Taiwan boots out two Chinese reporters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has expelled two Chinese journalists over their involvement in political talk shows produced illegally in the island country.

Two reporters from Fujian Province-based Southeast Television (東南衛視) have had their credentials and entry permits revoked. They were ordered to leave Taiwan on Friday (July 3), according to the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

While covering events in Taiwan has been allowed since 2000, Chinese media personnel posted in Taiwan are banned from engaging in activities other than news reporting, said CNA. The production of any kind of program constitutes a violation of the rules, said Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正), the MAC deputy minister and spokesman.

The political show in question is “Strait Express” (海峽新幹線) by Southeast Television, recorded at a local studio and featuring a Chinese host and two Taiwanese critics, who are invited to comment on current affairs and who often appear supportive of Chinese perspectives, wrote Up Media. Former KMT legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅), a controversial figure accused of leaning toward Beijing, has been a frequent guest on the talk show and constantly lashes out against the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration.

Also drawing scrutiny are China Central Television (CCTV, 央視) and FJTV (海峽衛視), which have established studios in Taiwan and whose political shows have raised eyebrows. Investigations are underway for alleged wrongdoing, according to MAC.