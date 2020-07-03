BLACKPINK communicated with fans around the world via #TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A, topping Twitter Trending globally

BLACKPINK introduced self-drawn special emoji on #TwitterBlueroom Live

BLACKPINK will present self-made album gifts to lucky fans who posted questions during #TwitterBlueroom

Fans posted a total of 18.2 million Tweets over just 6 days following the comeback and Twitter official account opening









▲ Image Description: BLACKPINK's image at #TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A

LIVE Q&A Tweet URL: https://twitter.com/BLACKPINK/status/1277799491609849858





SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 3 July 2020 - #TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A session, conducted by Twitter Korea on 30 June, with Kpop girl group BLACKPINK ( @BLACKPINK ), has reached a cumulative 2.2 million viewers and reached #1 on Twitter's worldwide trends during the livestream.





BLACKPINK, which recently released a new album 'How You Like That', launched its official Twitter account, @BLACKPINK, on 26 June and posted its first Tweet, generating 711,000 Likes and 276,000 Retweets.





https://twitter.com/BLACKPINK/status/1276441094436253698





#TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A session allowed fans and BLACKPINK members to communicate. The day of the session, BLACKPINK sent out a Voice Tweet, "See You Soon @BLACKPINK " to amplify fans' expectations. During the #TwitterBlueroom live session, BLACKPINK members talked about their new songs and behind-the-scenes details of music videos, as well as answering questions by fans on Twitter. BLACKPINK also drew fans' attention to the introduction of special emojis to celebrate BLACKPINK's comeback and explained how to activate them. These emojis, created with pictures drawn by BLACKPINK, are automatically activated when fans use the hashtags for Korean or English names of each member of BLACKPINK : #JENNIE , #제니 , #JISOO , #지수 , #LISA , #리사 , #ROSÉ #로제 .





As part of the #TwitterBlueroom Live session, BLACKPINK made album covers to give as gifts to Blinks, BLACKPINK fans. BLACKPINK members decorated album covers by adding their own personality using various stickers. These albums will be awarded by drawing, to fans who posted questions through Twitter.





A complete recording of the #TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A with BLACKPINK can be seen on the BLACKPINK Twitter account, including BLACKPINK's Q&A session wherein the group members answered fan questions.





#TwitterBlueroom 360 videos featuring '#JENNIE x #LISA' and '#JISOO x #ROSÉ' were posted after the live session as special content and generated over 6M views. On the day of #TwitterBlueroom Live session, BLACKPINK also tried Twitter's new 'Fleets' feature. 'Fleets' is a Twitter pilot feature where the content automatically disappears 24 hours after publication. Likes, Retweets, and the number of comments are not visible on the Fleet, making it the perfect place to share thoughts. BLACKPINK's Fleets highlighted the hashtags #BLACKPINK , #TwitterBlueroom LIVE, the official account name @BLACKPINK , and the #TwitterBlueroom Live streaming.





Kim YeonJeong, Head of Twitter Global Kpop & K-Contents Partnership said, "Kpop fans from around the world can participate in real-time conversations related to Kpop through customized content provided by Twitter. We will continue to support global Kpop artists such as BLACKPINK to enable fans to be part of what's happening in the Kpop scene real-time in various ways and with different content, such as the #TwitterBlueroom Live session."





BLACKPINK generated a total of 18.2 million Tweets for 6 days from 26 June to 1 July, after announcing things such as a new song #HowYouLikeThat, a comeback, opening an official Twitter account, launching emojis, and live streaming of #TwitterBlueroom. They proved that they are the most popular Kpop girl group. (End)





Hashtags with BLACKPINK Special Emoji:



