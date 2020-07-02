  1. Home
Case against Taiwan’s national police chief closed

Investigation focused on appointments, promotions of 3 secretaries

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/02 14:26
National police chief Chen Chia-chin 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first-ever investigation of a national police chief was terminated after prosecutors concluded that no illegal acts had been committed related to three personnel appointments, reports said Thursday (July 2).

Last March, the prosecutors opened an investigation into National Police Agency (NPA) Director-General Chen Chia-chin (陳家欽) after allegations surfaced that he had appointed three secretaries to functions at the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) while still having them work at his office. Chen also helped the trio by giving them an unwarranted promotion, members of the public told the Ministry of Interior and the Control Yuan.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office did not reveal whether it questioned Chen about the case and did not explain why it ended its investigation, CNA reported.

When the allegations first became public in March, media hinted at a power struggle between Chen and his superior, Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇).
police
National Police Agency
NPA
Chen Chia-chin
police corruption

