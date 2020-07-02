TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 2) announced one new imported case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the first in a week.

During a press conference on Thursday, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) deputy chief Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) announced that there was one new imported case of coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 448. The latest case, No. 448, is a Taiwanese man in his 50s who flew to Mexico for work in February and returned to Taiwan on Wednesday (July 1).

According to the CDC, the man experienced a headache, cough, weakness in his limbs, and fever from June 17 to June 22. He received treatment several times in Mexico, but was not tested for the disease.

After June 25, the man said that his symptoms had subsided. When he arrived in Taiwan on July 1, he informed quarantine staff that he had experienced discomfort within the last two weeks.

Quarantine personnel then administered a coronavirus test on the man and transported him to a quarantine center. On July 2, the man was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The CECC said that a total of 23 people have been identified as having come in close contact with case No. 448, with 11 undergoing home quarantine. Of those persons, one was a colleague, one transferred through Taiwan, and 10 were passengers who sat in the rows in front of and behind the man.

Also in the list of contacts are 11 crew members from the flight, who have been asked to undergo self-health management.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 77,025 COVID-19 tests, with 76,084 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 81 days. Out of 448 total confirmed cases, 357 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 438 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only three people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.