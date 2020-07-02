Freeze frame from the film "The Metamorphosis of Birds" (Taipei Film Festival photo) Freeze frame from the film "The Metamorphosis of Birds" (Taipei Film Festival photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Film Festival on Tuesday (Jun 30) announced its winners of the International New Talent Competition.

According to the film festival's press release, African Drama "This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection" won the grand prize in the International New Talent Competition of the 2020 Taipei Film Festival. Meanwhile, the Portuguese hybrid documentary film "The Metamorphosis of Birds" was awarded the special jury prize.

The Taiwan Film Critics Society Award off-competition, determined by the Taiwan Film Critics Society, went to the German film "Exile," while the Audience Choice Award goes to Leaving Virginia directed by Lin Li-shu (林立書) from Taiwan, the festival website stated.

The jury stated that after four consecutive days of intense viewing and discussion, the winners were chosen from 12 shortlisted works. Berlin-based African director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese's work, This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection, was awarded the grand prize of NT$600,000 (USD$20,000).

Mosese's film handles the cinematic language precisely and lavishly reveals a quality close to that of a Greek tragedy, the jury said. Regarding Exile, winner of the Taiwan Film Critics Society Award, the jury remarked, "Through this film, issues like culture class and immigrants are no longer limited in Europe, and come to bear a universality of empathy."

The Taipei Film Festival began on June 25th with a total of 142 films registered, including 11 virtual reality works. For more information, please visit the festival's official website.