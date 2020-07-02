  1. Home
  2. Culture

Berlin-based African director wins Taipei Film Festival's grand prize

African director rewarded NT$600,000 grand prize, winner chosen out of 12 shortlisted works

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/02 12:36
Freeze frame from the film "The Metamorphosis of Birds" (Taipei Film Festival photo)

Freeze frame from the film "The Metamorphosis of Birds" (Taipei Film Festival photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Film Festival on Tuesday (Jun 30) announced its winners of the International New Talent Competition.

According to the film festival's press release, African Drama "This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection" won the grand prize in the International New Talent Competition of the 2020 Taipei Film Festival. Meanwhile, the Portuguese hybrid documentary film "The Metamorphosis of Birds" was awarded the special jury prize.

The Taiwan Film Critics Society Award off-competition, determined by the Taiwan Film Critics Society, went to the German film "Exile," while the Audience Choice Award goes to Leaving Virginia directed by Lin Li-shu (林立書) from Taiwan, the festival website stated.

The jury stated that after four consecutive days of intense viewing and discussion, the winners were chosen from 12 shortlisted works. Berlin-based African director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese's work, This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection, was awarded the grand prize of NT$600,000 (USD$20,000).

Mosese's film handles the cinematic language precisely and lavishly reveals a quality close to that of a Greek tragedy, the jury said. Regarding Exile, winner of the Taiwan Film Critics Society Award, the jury remarked, "Through this film, issues like culture class and immigrants are no longer limited in Europe, and come to bear a universality of empathy."

The Taipei Film Festival began on June 25th with a total of 142 films registered, including 11 virtual reality works. For more information, please visit the festival's official website.
International New Talent Competition
Taipei Film Festival
Taiwan
Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, Somaliland to mutually establish representative offices to boost ties
Taiwan, Somaliland to mutually establish representative offices to boost ties
2020/07/01 23:46
Taiwan hit by ransomware attacks 1.5 times more often than global average
Taiwan hit by ransomware attacks 1.5 times more often than global average
2020/07/01 19:44
Kenyan student thanks Taiwanese for financial support amid pandemic
Kenyan student thanks Taiwanese for financial support amid pandemic
2020/07/01 17:19
Taiwan home appliance brand censured over chaotic shareholder meeting
Taiwan home appliance brand censured over chaotic shareholder meeting
2020/07/01 16:52
Taiwanese-American wows UK cooking show judges with pig's blood cake
Taiwanese-American wows UK cooking show judges with pig's blood cake
2020/07/01 14:42