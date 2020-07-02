TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines has announced the temporary suspension of its consular services due to one of the building receptionists confirmed to have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Taiwanese representative office said the suspension will take effect beginning Thursday (July 2) until further notice. However, those who have already scheduled appointments with the office will still be greeted, TECO said.

According to CNA, a receptionist working at Makati City's RCBC Plaza office buildings, in which TECO is located, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (June 29) and all close contacts of the individual were transported to the local hospital for virus testing. TECO said none of its Taiwanese and Filipino workers at the office have experienced any symptoms and will continue coming into work.

TECO said its decision to halt consular services is based on safety concerns for its employees and visitors. It added that the specific reopening date for the office will be largely determined by the development of the pandemic in the Southeast Asian nation, reported ETtoday.

As of Thursday morning, the Philippines has reported 38,511 coronavirus infections, including 1,270 deaths. The country's president Rodrigo Duterte has extended the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until July 15, as well as the lockdown of the new coronavirus hot spot, Cebu City.