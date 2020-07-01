TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mountain guide nicknamed "A Hong" (阿鴻) who befriended a stray pit bull at the Nanhu Cirque, 3,500 meters above sea level in central Taiwan, found a person willing to adopt the dog, but he has failed more than 10 times to bring the canine back to the foot of the mountain.

A Hong told CNA that he saw the pit bull near the Nanhu Cirque hut in February of this year. The dog, which was nothing but skin and bone and riddled with scars at the time, was terrified of human beings and kept a distance of at least five meters.

A Hong said that after he and the dog looked at each other every day and with him speaking to the animal too, their distance began to lessen. After two weeks, A Hong finally touched the pit bull, which he named "Little Hua Hua" (小花花).

He recalled that the first time he touched the dog, it was so scared it tucked its tail between its legs and shivered all over. However, the dog gradually began to let its guard down.

A Hong named it "Little Hua Hua" after the tiger stripes on its body. Since then, "Little Hua Hua" has greeted A Hong every time he visits the mountain.

The mountain guide said that as he cannot bear to see the dog wandering around up there alone, he decided to bring the animal back with him — without a leash — to a new owner willing to adopt it. A Hong's efforts to coax the dog down began in March; since then, he has failed upwards of 10 times.

The Nanhu Cirque is 22 kilometers from the nearest highway. For most of the way down, "Little Hua Hua" would always follow A Hong, but every time they came within 500 meters of the trailhead, he would turn back and run up the mountain.

Once they came as close as 100 meters of the trailhead, but the dog became scared by the sound of passing cars and beat a retreat back uphill.



A Hong and the stray pitbull (A Hong photo)



(A Hong photo)