TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to Microsoft's Security Endpoint Threat Report 2019 released in June, Taiwan experienced a significantly increased rate of malware and ransomware attacks than the rest of the world last year.

In the annual report, Microsoft unveiled its Asia Pacific findings, which it says "were derived from an analysis of diverse Microsoft data sources, including 8 trillion threat signals received and analyzed by Microsoft every day, covering a 12-month period, from January to December 2019.”

The research covered a total of 15 markets, including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia.

The report pointed out that the incidence of malware and ransomware attacks in the Asia-Pacific continued to be higher than the rest of the world.

The report also revealed that even though the encounter rate of malware attacks in Taiwan was 1.4 times lower than the average in the Asia-Pacific, it was still 1.2 higher than the global average. Meanwhile, Taiwan experienced ransomware attacks 2.5 times more often than the rest of the Asia Pacific and 1.5 times more often than the rest of the world.

Developing countries, including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, and Vietnam, were the most vulnerable to malware and ransomware threats in 2019.

"Countries that have higher piracy rates and lower cyber hygiene tend to be more severely impacted by cyberthreats. Patching, using legitimate software, and keeping it updated can decrease the likelihood of malware and ransomware infections," said Mary Jo Schrade, the assistant general counsel for the Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit at Microsoft Asia.