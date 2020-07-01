  1. Home
Hong Kong sees 1st arrest under Beijing-imposed national security law

Police raise purple banner warning against 'secession,' 'subversion' as protesters take to streets on 23rd anniversary of city's handover

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/01 15:45
Flag adopted by Hong Kong police after passage of national security law. (Internet photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man displaying a pro-independence banner has become the first casualty of Hong Kong's heavy-handed new national security legislation the day after it was passed by Beijing, with Hong Kong police reportedly carrying a new banner of their own to warn protesters allegedly in breach of the broadly defined law, which carries harsh sentences ranging from three years to life.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) on Twitter posted that the first arrest has been made under the national security law: a man in Causeway Bay who had been standing behind a black flag on the ground that read "香港獨立 HONG KONG INDEPENDENCE." While such slogans have been a common sight in the city since the pro-democracy protests kicked off last summer, displaying them now may constitute an act of "secession."

According to the newly enacted Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a secession charge can be levied against anyone who "organises, plans, commits, or participates" in "separating" Hong Kong from China; "altering by unlawful means" the city's legal status; or "surrendering" it to a foreign country, China Daily reported.

The law stipulates that under normal circumstances, the offense carries a prison sentence of three to ten years, but individuals can be sentenced to life imprisonment if their offense is deemed to be "grave."
Hong Kong protests
national security law
HKSAR National Security Law
Hong Kong police
CCP

