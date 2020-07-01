TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States territory of Guam said its plan to allow travelers from Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea starting July 1 has been postponed as a result of a recent spike in its local coronavirus cases and concern for members of its community.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday (June 30), the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) confirmed that the island's tourism reopening would be pushed back until further notice. In accordance with what Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced over the weekend, the GVB said the decision was due to safety concerns for international visitors as well as local residents.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez said the authorities of the U.S. territory were extremely thankful for all the pandemic prevention efforts by Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. He added that the bureau would resume international travel once it could ensure a safe environment for all visitors, reported UDN.

According to Liberty Times, the Pacific island announced in late May that it would welcome Taiwanese visitors without quarantine beginning in July. Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) was delighted by the news but emphasized that all individuals entering the East Asian nation were still subject to home quarantine, including those returning from Guam.