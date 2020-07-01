TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Los Angeles, California, is moving into what retiring office chief Abraham Chu (朱文祥) has described as the first consular building in the United States likely to be awarded a green certificate, reports said Wednesday (July 1).

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles spent the past 30 years inside rented premises in the Koreatown neighborhood, CNA reported. However, last year, the office bought a former television company building at 4401 Wilshire Boulevard.

Work has started to turn it into the first green building in the U.S. to house a consular representative office by the end of 2021, “leaving a mark on history,” Chu said. The five-story building will offer employees a roof garden, see-through office spaces, and a staff restaurant.

While it will stand as a symbol of Taiwan’s ecological and technological development, the fact that the world-famous Hollywood sign can be seen in the distance will also turn the new office into a link between the Taiwanese movie industry and its local counterpart, Chu said at a farewell reception Tuesday (June 30).

If President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) or any of her successors make a stopover in Los Angeles on their way to or from visiting Taiwan’s allies in Latin America and the Caribbean, they will also be able to rest at the new office, according to the CNA report.