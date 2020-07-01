  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s Los Angeles office moves into first green consulate in U.S.

After 30 years in LA's Koreatown, representative office has bought 5-story building on Wilshire Blvd.

  102
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/01 14:38
Taiwan's new address in Los Angeles: 4401 Wilshire Blvd. 

Taiwan's new address in Los Angeles: 4401 Wilshire Blvd.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Los Angeles, California, is moving into what retiring office chief Abraham Chu (朱文祥) has described as the first consular building in the United States likely to be awarded a green certificate, reports said Wednesday (July 1).

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles spent the past 30 years inside rented premises in the Koreatown neighborhood, CNA reported. However, last year, the office bought a former television company building at 4401 Wilshire Boulevard.

Work has started to turn it into the first green building in the U.S. to house a consular representative office by the end of 2021, “leaving a mark on history,” Chu said. The five-story building will offer employees a roof garden, see-through office spaces, and a staff restaurant.

While it will stand as a symbol of Taiwan’s ecological and technological development, the fact that the world-famous Hollywood sign can be seen in the distance will also turn the new office into a link between the Taiwanese movie industry and its local counterpart, Chu said at a farewell reception Tuesday (June 30).

If President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) or any of her successors make a stopover in Los Angeles on their way to or from visiting Taiwan’s allies in Latin America and the Caribbean, they will also be able to rest at the new office, according to the CNA report.
Los Angeles
Wilshire Boulevard
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office
Abraham Chu

RELATED ARTICLES

Art exhibition in Thailand reveals natural beauty of Taiwan
Art exhibition in Thailand reveals natural beauty of Taiwan
2019/11/25 20:30
10 Taiwan startups to participate in MWC Los Angeles
10 Taiwan startups to participate in MWC Los Angeles
2019/10/22 21:33
Taiwan and United States cooperate to nab fraud ring
Taiwan and United States cooperate to nab fraud ring
2019/08/28 19:46
Taiwan's foreign minister to speak in Los Angeles
Taiwan's foreign minister to speak in Los Angeles
2019/03/06 11:13
US-China trade tension benefits Taiwan's industries: Taoyuan Mayor
US-China trade tension benefits Taiwan's industries: Taoyuan Mayor
2019/03/01 19:33