TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 1) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 80 days without a new local infection.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 447.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 76,883 COVID-19 tests, with 75,925 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 80 days. Out of 447 total confirmed cases, 356 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 438 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only two people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.