Ghanaian corporal films military video in perfect Taiwanese ahead of drills

36th Han Kuang military drills scheduled to take place from July 13 till July 17

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/07/01 12:09
Corporal Hung inspecting part (Facebook, Youth Daily News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A young Ghanaian corporal with Taiwanese citizenship filmed a promotional video for the military in preparation for the Han Kuang military exercises — in fluent Taiwanese.

The Ministry of National Defense’s Youth Daily Paper (青年日報) released the video of Corporal Hung Tse (洪澤) on Tuesday (June 30) on its Facebook account.

The clip starts out with Corporal Hung inspecting some spare parts. Hung then introduces himself in his native language before switching over to Taiwanese to say what Air Force unit he is with and that he is a fighter jet mechanic.

He then says: “Don’t look at my dark skin and look at me as a foreigner; I’m a real Taiwanese child.” He goes on to say: “I am like everyone else, here to protect Taiwan. Next week we are going to drill. Let us work together, for the country, for the family, for you and me. Go!”

The 36th Han Kuang military exercises are slated to take place from July 13 to July 17. On July 16, the military will conduct a live-fire anti-landing exercise at Tainan’s Chia Nan Beach. At the same time, drills will also be conducted at Taichung Port and Ching Chuan-kuang Air Force Base.
Han Kuang military drills
Han Kuang military excercises
Corporal Hung Tse
Taiwanese
Youth Daily Paper

