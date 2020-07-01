TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Republic of Somaliland will soon send a representative to Taipei to develop long-term relations with Taiwan, according to a Tuesday (June 30) Facebook post from DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇).

Though details have not yet been made public, the representative may be a current member of Somaliland’s Foreign Affairs team, the Somaliland Chronicle reported.

Somaliland-Taiwan ties have been growing over time. The article stated that over the years, many Taiwanese government delegations have visited Somaliland, while the African nation’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has also made a trip to Taiwan.

Taiwan began expanding relations with Somaliland earlier this year and has closely collaborated with a number of its ministries in construction and science and technological fields.

On Sunday (June 28), Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps, which previously sent a team of medical professionals to Somaliland, shipped COVID-19 medical supplies to the African country.

Though reasons as to why the Somaliland government has kept its relationship with Taiwan so secret are unclear, officials emphasized that Somaliland's ties with the nation are important and indicated that Somaliland is quietly working with many nations around the world.

Somaliland is located in northeastern Africa, also known as the "Horn of Africa." It was under British colonial rule until 1960 and was previously called British Somaliland.

In May 1991, after the Somalian civil war, the northern Isaac clan declared their independence and established the Republic of Somaliland, according to Liberty Times.

