A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July... A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, third from right in front, and former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa, fourth from right, and Leung Chun-ying, fi... Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, third from right in front, and former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa, fourth from right, and Leung Chun-ying, fifth from right, attend the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. Others are, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, right, and Lam's husband Lam Siu-por at second from right. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Memebers of honor guards march during the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to Chi... Memebers of honor guards march during the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, speaks to guests following the flag-raising ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover... Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, speaks to guests following the flag-raising ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center right, toasts with Luo Huining, center left, head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, and others gu... Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center right, toasts with Luo Huining, center left, head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, and others guests following the flag-raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans " Stop One Party Rolling" as they march toward the flag raising ceremony, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020... Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans " Stop One Party Rolling" as they march toward the flag raising ceremony, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July... A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, and her husband Lam Siu-por attend the flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark... Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, and her husband Lam Siu-por attend the flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, second from left, and her husband Lam Siu-por, far right, arrive to attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden... Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, second from left, and her husband Lam Siu-por, far right, arrive to attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, toasts with former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, as former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, second fro... Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, toasts with former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, as former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, second from left, and Luo Huining, the head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, look on, following the flag-raising ceremony, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans " Stop One Party Rolling" as they march toward the flag raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the Hong Ko... Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans " Stop One Party Rolling" as they march toward the flag raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Military helicopter carrying a China national flag and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flags fly over the flag raising ceremony at the Golden ... Military helicopter carrying a China national flag and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flags fly over the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Police prepare for pro-democracy protesters' rally against the security law for Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd annivers... Police prepare for pro-democracy protesters' rally against the security law for Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, toasts with guests following the flag-raising ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handov... Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, toasts with guests following the flag-raising ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Pro-democracy Leung Kwok-hung, center, and others protesters shout slogans " Stop One Party Rolling" before they march toward the flag raising ceremon... Pro-democracy Leung Kwok-hung, center, and others protesters shout slogans " Stop One Party Rolling" before they march toward the flag raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July... A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader strongly endorsed the new security law China's central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking Wednesday's anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain.

“This decision was necessary and timely to maintain Hong Kong’s stability,” Carrie Lam said.

A pro-democracy political party, The League of Social Democrats, organized a protest march during the flag-raising ceremony preceding Lam’s speech. Participants chanted slogans echoing demands from protesters last year for political reform and an investigation into alleged police abuses.

The law directly targets some of the actions of anti-government protesters last year, which included attacks on government offices and police stations, damage to subway stations, and the shutdown of the city's international airport. Acts of vandalism against government facilities or public transit can be prosecuted as subversion or terrorism, while anyone taking part in activities deemed as secessionist would also be in violation of the new law.

The new national security law further blurs the distinction between the legal systems of semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which maintained aspects of British law after the 1997 handover, and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system.

Its passage comes after Hong Kong’s legislature in early June made it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order making the law take effect after its approval by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China's rubber-stamp legislature, and it has been added to the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s constitution.

Under the law, those found guilty of inciting secessionist, subversive, terrorist activities and colluding with foreign forces could face life imprisonment if they are deemed masterminds of such activities.