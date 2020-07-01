Targets 1000 licensed clubs to serve a global audience of millions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 1 July 2020 - Evolution Wellness, Asia's leading health club operator whose portfolio of brands also includes Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First, today announced the launch of a competitive licensing programme for its high value, low price (HVLP) gym brand GoFit. A new concept developed and owned by Evolution Wellness, GoFit is guided by its brand values of Smart, Bold, and Invigorating, and a game-changer in the HVLP category, presenting members with a smart new way to train through a no-frills, fuss-free yet high quality gym experience. Through its global licensing programme, Evolution Wellness sees an opportunity to address an audience of millions, and confidently predicts a global reach of over 1000 licensed clubs.













With membership prices starting from approximately USD20 a month, GoFit is not just affordably priced, but also very well equipped with a wide range of cardio, strength and Olympic lifting equipment catering to all levels of gym goers -- from the new-to-fitness customer, to the fitness fanatic. At a GoFit club, access is gained through an app for increased security, which facilitates 24/7 operating hours should the demographic require it, while a self-managed membership system makes it easy for members to purchase add-on services such as a session on a HydroMassage Lounger1, or a FitQuest fitness assessment2. Members can also participate in a Signature GoFit workout3, SuperCircuitTM; work out to scheduled or on-demand digital classes, as well as stream their own workouts onto the large screens in the MyGoZoneTM.

The first GoFit club in the world, which is owned and operated by Evolution Wellness, opened its doors to members at Central i-City Mall in Shah Alam, Malaysia last November, and is already serving over 2,000 members. The flexible nature of the GoFit model saw the first location implementing a ladies-only 'gym within a gym', privately accessed through the woman's changing room. "This feature has been a fantastic success in the Malaysia market, and we believe that it has significant further potential in markets overseas," said Simon Flint, Chief Executive Officer, Evolution Wellness.

Evolution Wellness has already committed to a further 12 GoFit clubs in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia on an owned and operated basis, and is in discussion on a number of additional sites in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Singapore.





"In addition to our owned and operated clubs, we are today officially launching our licensing programme which will see this new and exciting HVLP brand go global. We already have keen interest from investors looking to participate in this at the master licensee level, which gives us a lot of confidence in the credibility and reach of this brand," Flint added. "The collective experience of our senior leadership team draws from decades of exposure to the global fitness industry, therefore there's a lot of captured learning invested in creating our GoFit brand. The public response to our launch site in Malaysia has been everything we could have hoped for, and we are genuinely excited to introduce this brand onto the global stage."

GoFit's Director of Licensing, Nad Myan, said, "The budget gym segment around the world has experienced accelerated growth in recent years, and we feel that there is still a lot of room for growth in the truly high value, low price category. We're excited at GoFit's potential to change the way people think about budget gyms, and we'd like to invite fitness-loving entrepreneurs and individuals to join us on our journey. We have a competitive licensing programme that we believe is the most attractive fitness business platform for those looking to venture into the vibrant global fitness industry, with the expertise and commercial support of Asia's leading health club operator."





For more information about GoFit licensing opportunities, please visit http://bit.ly/GoFitLicensing2020.





For further media enquiries / interview requests about GoFit or Evolution Wellness, please contact: Jillyn Tan (jill.tan@evolutionwellness.com).

Download more images of the first-ever GoFit club at Central i-City Mall in Shah Alam, Malaysia here.

Notes:

HydroMassage provides an invigorating recovery programme delivered by travelling water jets under a waterproof skin (so the user doesn't get wet) to help alleviate muscle and soft tissue injuries.



FitQuest is a fitness assessment that utilises four simple exercises (or tasks) and a heart rate recovery measurement that only takes four minutes to complete. Once the tasks have been completed, the results are displayed on the screen immediately and are also accessible online. The FitQuest machine can also be used to perform a body composition analysis to determine a variety of metrics including body fat and muscle percentage.



SuperCircuit™ is a proprietary GoFit programme, with a mixture of cardio and strength training to give you that full-body burn. Members train in a designated zone for SuperCircuit™ where our equipment selection has been carefully constructed to ensure ease of use, adding to the efficiency the workout.

About GoFit

GoFit was created with the intention of making fitness accessible to more people. Guided by its brand values of Smart, Invigorating, and Bold, GoFit aims to provide members with a convenient approach to fitness using technology as an enabler, in line with its brand positioning 'to energise life through easy and affordable fitness.' It offers members a smart new way to train through a no-frills, fuss-free gym experience. Malaysia is home to the pioneer GoFit club, which opened in November 2019.

Get smart. Go. Get started with GoFit by visiting www.gofit-gym.com.

About Evolution Wellness

Evolution Wellness is the owner and operator of Asia’s largest wholly-owned network of fitness clubs. Established in 2017 following the coming together of two leading fitness brands in Southeast Asia – Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First – we’re on a journey of growth ‘from fitness to wellness.’

Our vision is to build a comprehensive wellness ecosystem for our members and customers, and providing a compelling range of propositions to help them become the best versions of themselves. With a network of more than 170 properties across six countries, we’re focused on leveraging the strength of our brands, and continuing to grow our business through continuous innovation, expansion, diversification, with robust strategic governance.

For more information about Evolution Wellness and our portfolio brands, please visit www.evolutionwellness.com.