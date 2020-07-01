SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1st July 2020 - Cityneon Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, Victory Hill Exhibitions, has acquired multi-year licensing rights for the global touring exhibition based on James Cameron's blockbuster film AVATAR. Cityneon will work in close collaboration with Disney Location-Based Experiences and James Cameron and Jon Landau's Lightstorm Entertainment on this exciting venture.

With AVATAR set to release the first of four sequels next year, Cityneon looks forward to curating a uniquely engaging experience for audiences to visit worldwide. The innovative state-of-the-art touring exhibition will feature numerous interactive, multi-sensory segments where guests can explore the fascinating wonders of Pandora, the distant moon which is the setting for the films.

Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon, said: "We are honoured to work with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment. All of us share the same vision of bringing these experiences alive with artistry and inventiveness. We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration. There's a lot of anticipation for the film's first sequel, and we're excited to be part of the global effort to complement the film's release with a truly immersive experience for fans in various markets."

Lightstorm Entertainment's President of Franchise Development, Kathy Franklin, added: "Our powerful new relationship with Cityneon for this global touring exhibition will play a key role in our continuing expansion of the reach and impact of the AVATAR franchise around the world."

Released in 2009, James Cameron's AVATAR was the highest-grossing film in motion picture history with a box office gross of nearly $2.8 billion, a record held for ten years. Captivating audiences across the globe with its otherworldly visuals and groundbreaking special effects, the film quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. AVATAR is set to be followed by four sequels, with the first sequel scheduled for release in December 2021.



Victory Hill Exhibitions

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings and is an exhibition production company which strives to create interactive exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value. With 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, Victory Hill is able to create astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt based on our clients' needs to satisfy each and every unique need.





Cityneon Holding

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan, together with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor, Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new shareholder, who holds approximately 10% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, and has over US$29b of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI - a Singapore government-linked global investor, and Pavilion Capital - a Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity investments, that made strategic investments in August and October 2019 respectively, to support the Group's further expansion globally. For more information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com.





