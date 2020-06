Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in June, 8:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases construction spending for May, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases minutes from June interest-rate meeting.

Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.