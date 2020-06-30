TAIPEI, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, successfully assisted Hau Giang Radio and Television Station, Vietnam's local broadcasting station, to deploy EonStor DS series for modernizing the MAM (media asset management) and database system with benefits of high efficiency and scalability.

Facing the challenges of fast-growing data volumes as its broadcasting business grows, the Hau Giang Radio and Television Station needed to enhance system performance to handle the heavy database workload. Infortrend provided high availability SAN storage-EonStor DS Family solution to help it build a new MAM system with higher throughput that can facilitate smooth media workflow from ingestion, transcoding, editing, and archiving. In addition, Infortrend also provided an easy-to-use management tool SANWatch software to simplify data management of IT operations.

To address the growing need for storage capacity and faster network speeds, the customer selected Infortrend EonStor DS 3000/4000 series, featuring the high-bandwidth protocol with a maximum data throughput of 11,000/5,500 MB/s Read/Write performance, and IOPS of 700K, to process heavy I/O workloads and boost overall productivity. The solutions include 3 units of high scalability EonStor DS 4016 for the MAM system via 16Gb high-performance Fibre Channel. Besides MAM, 2 units of highly stable EonStor DS 3016, supporting multiple and random real-time inquiries/transactions from clients, were installed for the database application. As a result, the company now can access its database safeguarded by efficient and secure data protection functions, and the staff can collaborate easily and concurrently on the Infortrend SAN storage solutions. Infortrend has enabled the customer to streamline their managing workflow, save on time and costs, and let the staff focus on important missions to ensure maximum productivity.

