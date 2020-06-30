  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/06/30 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Seattle at Boston, ppd.

Atlanta at Texas, ppd.

Miami at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Seattle at Boston, ppd.

Arizona at Kansas City, ppd.

Atlanta at Texas, ppd.

Miami at Oakland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Cleveland, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Oakland, ppd.