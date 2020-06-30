American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Cleveland, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Seattle at Boston, ppd.
Atlanta at Texas, ppd.
Miami at Oakland, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Houston at Cleveland, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Oakland, ppd.