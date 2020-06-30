  1. Home
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet open to visitors from July 1

Before setting out to visit island, tourists should contact licensed ship operators

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/30 20:52

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung Islet off Taiwan's north coast will be open to tourists beginning Wednesday (July 1), with the number of visitors capped at 1,200 a day.

The Keelung City Government said in a news release on Tuesday that it has coordinated with ship operators at harbors in the city to roll out 2-hour and 3.5-hour itineraries for sailing to and touring the island. The prices for each itinerary will be the same regardless of ship operators.

Before setting out for a visit, tourists should contact licensed ship operators, who in turn will help them book trips to the island. Weekend and holiday tickets from July to September are hard to come by, but tickets for weekdays are still available.

According to a city government website, "Keelung Islet is a beautiful volcanic islet surrounded by cliffs and almost entirely without fields."


(Keelung City Government photos)
Keelung Islet
volcanic island
Keelung

