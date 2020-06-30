TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dajia section of Taichung City's coastal bikeway system is the perfect place on a summer weekend or holiday to enjoy the sea breeze and coastal views.

The coastal bikeway's Dajia section starts at Sungpo Fishing Port (松柏漁港) in the north, goes along the top of the Hsi-Chi Dyke, and ends at the Shuangliao Dyke to the south, according to a press release from the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau. The extravagantly beautiful ride is also made convenient by three resting spots along the way.

After passing underneath the elevated bridge of the Western Coastal Express (Provincial Highway 61), ride eastward on Beiti West Road, which runs parallel to the Daan River, where shoreside landscapes mix with idyllic farms. Riding further along Beiti West Road will take cyclists to where Taichung City and Miaoli County meet.

If bicyclists are still unsatisfied, it's recommended they ride into Dajia's downtown area through Cycling Route No.1 (Provincial Highway 1) to visit Rinan Station, Dajia Jenn Lann Temple, and other attractions. After working up an appetite, local taro ice and taro pastries make the perfect snacks.

The south end of the coastal bikeway's Dajia section connects with the Daan section, along which there are several attractions, including Daan Beach, where the Daan Sand Sculpture and Music Festival is being held until July 12.





(Taichung City Government photos)