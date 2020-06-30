PARIS (AP) — Paris police say checks are being carried out at a popular shopping center near La Defense business district after a witness reported seeing a man carrying a gun.

Police said that they could not immediately confirm the witness’s account but that officers were at the Les Quatre Temps shopping center Tuesday to make sure there was no danger to the public.

Police say the shopping center has not been evacuated. They say customers have been asked to stay inside shops during the police operation.