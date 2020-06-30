  1. Home
Taiwan warns citizens of 'possible risks' of HK trips after draconian law passes

Taiwan condemns new security law, expresses support for people of Hong Kong

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/30 17:24
Hong Kong protester in Taiwan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After China pushed through a draconian security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday (June 30), Taiwan warned its citizens to beware of new risks when visiting the city.

On Tuesday, the National People's Congress Standing Committee approved a heavy-handed national security law that criminalizes secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces and greatly constrains protests and freedom of speech. The law will enable the Chinese government to set up a "national security agency" in Hong Kong and interpretation of the new legislation ultimately lies with Beijing.

In response, Taiwan Cabinet Spokesman Evian Ting (丁怡銘) issued a press release in which he said that the move "severely impacts freedom, human rights, and the stable development of Hong Kong society. The government strongly condemns it and reiterates its support for the Hong Kong people's fight for democracy and freedom," reported Newtalk.

Ting said Taiwan would continue to monitor developments with the law in Hong Kong and related actions carried out by the Chinese and Hong Kong governments. He then warned Taiwanese citizens to be aware of the "possible risks" of going to Hong Kong after the law is implemented.

He pointed out that the Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office will officially begin operations on Wednesday (July 1). The office is being created to provide services to Hong Kongers who wish to study, conduct business, invest, or seek asylum in Taiwan.
