  1. Home
  2. World

China’s ‘one country, two systems’ was scam to begin with: Wang Dan

China fooled the people of Hong Kong until it was too late to react: Wang

  183
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/30 17:19
Protesters against the national security law at a Hong Kong shopping mall Tuesday June 30 

Protesters against the national security law at a Hong Kong shopping mall Tuesday June 30  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s promise to maintain the “one country, two systems” formula in Hong Kong for 50 years was a scam right from the start, Chinese democracy activist Wang Dan (王丹) wrote Tuesday (June 30).

The Tiananmen student leader and former resident of Taiwan wrote a reaction on his Facebook page to the passage of a national security law for Hong Kong Tuesday, with even Hong Kong leaders unable to learn the legislation’s detailed contents.

The 1997 promise by Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) to keep Hong Kong autonomous for 50 years was designed to fool its residents, according to Wang. Afterward, China had been slowly “eating” Hong Kong piece by piece, and by the time they realized it was a scam, it was too late, the Liberty Times quoted him as saying.

The Chinese Communist Party has a long history of deceit and subterfuge, first recruiting reformist youths to its cause in the run-up to its takeover of power in 1949. Four years later, the young progressives realized they had been fooled, but by then it was too late, Wang said.
Hong Kong
national security law
Hong Kong protests
Wang Dan
One Country Two Systems
Deng Xiaoping

RELATED ARTICLES

China passes contentious Hong Kong national security law
China passes contentious Hong Kong national security law
2020/06/30 10:29
US imposes visa curbs on Chinese officials over Hong Kong security law
US imposes visa curbs on Chinese officials over Hong Kong security law
2020/06/27 17:36
Hong Kong pro-democracy figure steps back from politics
Hong Kong pro-democracy figure steps back from politics
2020/06/26 16:49
Rebuking China, US Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy
Rebuking China, US Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy
2020/06/26 11:00
Fee for Hong Kong refugees to flee to Taiwan rises to NT$3 million
Fee for Hong Kong refugees to flee to Taiwan rises to NT$3 million
2020/06/25 16:53