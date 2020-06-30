TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to Beijing's passage of the controversial Hong Kong national security law, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide on Tuesday (June 30) called the result "regrettable."

According to Liberty Times, the Chinese government on Tuesday passed the national security bill which critics fear will curtail freedoms of Hong Kong citizens. The new legislation allows Beijing to overrule Hong Kong's legal system and prohibit acts of secession and subversion, potentially silencing any opposition against the central government.

During a regular news briefing, Yoshihide said the enactment of the national security law "undermines the credibility of the 'one country, two systems' principle" actively advocated by Beijing. He said the Japanese government would not change its position that Hong Kong should maintain its free and open system so that it can develop in a "democratic and stable manner," reported UDN.

Yoshihide pointed out that Japan has close economic relations with Hong Kong and that it will continue coordination with relevant countries, including the U.S. and China, to resolve outstanding issues caused by the security law. Meanwhile, he added that Tokyo, as of Tuesday, has not set a specific date for Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping's (習近平) visit which was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Under China's "one country, two systems" agreement, Hong Kong was promised it would enjoy the rights and freedoms of a semi-autonomous region until 2047.