Taiwanese YouTuber blasts KMT's protest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Monday (June 29), popular YouTuber Holger Chen (陳之漢) blasted the Kuomintang's short-lived protest of President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) Control Yuan president nomination.

More than 20 KMT legislators broke into the Legislative Yuan on Sunday and occupied the building to oppose President Tsai's selection of Chen Chu (陳菊) as the head of the nation's government watchdog. However, by Monday afternoon, DPP legislative councilors were able to enter the chamber and the two parties voted to hold an interim meeting lasting from June 29 to July 22.

During a livestream, Chen unleashed a barrage of criticism toward the group of KMT legislators, Liberty Times reported. He said, "[The Legislative Yuan] is a place you guys can already go into and have meetings at. You guys can have a recall or do anything you want. However, you chose not to take action during the day and instead, rush into the Legislative Yuan [at night]."

Chen continued by saying, "No one will stop you during the day, the door is opened, the air conditioner blasting, the lights are turned on, you guys can act however you want to!"

He then remarked that for the KMT legislators to temporarily return to the Legislative Yuan to work "overtime," the blue party must be completely different from a social movement initiated by young people, referring to the 2014 Sunflower Movement.



Holger Chen's livestream video