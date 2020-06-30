With 'Sampo Yoshi' at the heart of the Dole mission to make nutrition accessible for 1 billion people, and achieve zero fruit loss, zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025, and net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 June 2020 - Dole Asia Fresh, a division of Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. announced today "The Dole Promise," with the goal of creating an ecosystem of shared value, by ensuring access to nutrition for one billion people, and achieving zero fruit loss and zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025, and net zero carbon emissions in all operations by 2030.

With the 18th century Japanese philosophy of 'Sampo Yoshi' as its inspiration, the ambitious promise addresses pressing global sustainability challenges brought on by a growing population, climate change and declining natural resources, as well as the detrimental impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which could see 265 million more people pushed to the brink of starvation by 2020[1].

The promise is built upon the interdependent goals of doing business in a way that provides better care for people and the planet both for today and for future generations to come, while also increasing value and opportunities to all involved along the food and supply chain.

Elements of the Dole Promise include:

Better for People:

Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025

Moving towards Zero processed sugar in all Dole products by 2025

Better for Planet:

Moving towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025

Moving towards zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025

Aiming for net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030

Better for all Stakeholders:

Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole -- through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

Creating shared value with Sampo Yoshi

For almost 170 years, Dole's mission has been to deliver high-quality fresh fruit with positive impact based on the interdependence between people, planet and prosperity. The promise is inspired by the spirit of 'Sampo Yoshi,' a driving philosophy that views the well-being of society and business as interdependent, and ensures the business is beneficial to the seller, to the buyer and to the society.

"The triple-win concept of 'Sampo Yoshi' has been part of Japanese culture for centuries, and is now at the heart of The Dole Promise as we play our part in helping to restore balance in the world by doubling down on our mission to put the health of the planet at the heart of everything we do," said Richard Toman, President Dole Asia, Fresh Division. "It's a promise that Dole is making to do business differently, and to join forces with those who are equally committed to bringing back the goodness of the earth."

The gravity of this shared responsibility is felt in Dole's newest video, "Dear Leaders of the World," which gives voice to the concern of today's youth about their generation's future if something doesn't change now.

"As our society begins to fully understand the impacts of COVID-19, which has exacerbated the global epidemic of food inequality and put a spotlight on interdependent challenges in the supply chain, we know that the collective implications we're facing today will have generational repercussions for the future if not addressed now," added Mr Toman. "That's why we're doubling down on our mission of putting the heart of the planet and people at the center of everything we do."

Additionally, Dole is bringing these commitments inside their company walls, with employee programs that educate and encourage all Dole employees to live "The Dole Promise."

To see the full details of the Dole Promise and the Sunshine for All investment fund visit sunshineforall.com and download the Dole Promise visual here.





About Dole Asia Fresh

Dole Asia Fresh Division, is a subsidiary of Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd., one of Asia's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables and a worldwide leader and innovator in the production and marketing of high-quality packaged fruit and healthy snacks