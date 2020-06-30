File image of Tropical Storm Bailu passing by Taiwan on Aug. 24, 2019 (image courtesy of NOAA) File image of Tropical Storm Bailu passing by Taiwan on Aug. 24, 2019 (image courtesy of NOAA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau expects the usual three to five typhoons to hit Taiwan this summer, but the warning time will be shorter because they are expected to originate closer to the nation, reports said Tuesday (June 30).

The change is possibly a consequence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, in which waters in the eastern part of the Pacific are cooler than usual, while those in the western part, including Taiwan, are warmer, helping to start typhoons, CNA reported.

So far this year, two tropical storms, Vongfong and Nuri, already moved through the western Pacific, but neither affected Taiwan directly. On average, the number of typhoons during the first part of the season is at least double that amount, forecasters said.

Overall, the number of typhoons likely to emerge in the north and west Pacific this summer will be fewer than the usual 21 to 25, according to weather experts.