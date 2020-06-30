  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, Israel sign agreement to expand bilateral cooperation

New agreement promotes bilateral cooperation in education, student exchanges, sports

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/06/30 12:06
Taiwan-Israel signing ceremony (MOFA photo)

Taiwan-Israel signing ceremony (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Israel have agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the areas of education, student exchanges, and sports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) held a signing ceremony on Monday (6/29) for the “Taiwan-Israel 2020 -2023 Education, Youth, and Sports Cooperation Agreement.” Representing the two countries at the event were MOFA Vice Minister Tsao Li-jey (曹立傑) and Omer Caspi from the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, according to a MOFA press release.

According to Tsao, since signing the first “Education, Youth, and Sports Cooperation Agreement” in 2014, interactions between Taiwan and Israel have increased, so both countries decided to continue the exchanges, CNA reported. Tsao thanked the Israeli government, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education, and other partners for their joint efforts.

Caspi pointed out that while Israel and Taiwan lack natural resources, both value human resources. He said that while the two sides are currently dealing with the challenges of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), both countries have continued promoting exchanges in various ways; he then thanked all parties for their contributions.

In recent years, the two nations have seen more cooperation in the areas of economics, trade, tourism, and student exchanges, according to MOFA. In particular, the number of foreign exchange students between the two countries has been increasing.

The ministry also added that through reciprocal scholarship programs, both sides can further develop ties. For Taiwanese students looking to apply for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs scholarship, visit their official website at https://mfa.gov.il, or contact the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.


Israeli and Taiwanese representatives at the signing ceremony (MOFA photo)
educational exchanges
student exchanges
MOFA
Omer Caspi
Taiwan-Israel relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan welcomes US invite to RIMPAC maritime exercises
Taiwan welcomes US invite to RIMPAC maritime exercises
2020/06/26 15:55
Taiwan's MOFA says WTO mission operating normally despite lacking leader
Taiwan's MOFA says WTO mission operating normally despite lacking leader
2020/06/24 10:43
Taiwan donates 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Honduras
Taiwan donates 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Honduras
2020/06/18 20:04
Taiwan’s foreign ministry racing in wrong direction
Taiwan’s foreign ministry racing in wrong direction
2020/06/17 16:15
Lin Lian-ron named Taiwan's deputy representative to WTO
Lin Lian-ron named Taiwan's deputy representative to WTO
2020/06/16 17:45