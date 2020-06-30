TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Israel have agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the areas of education, student exchanges, and sports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) held a signing ceremony on Monday (6/29) for the “Taiwan-Israel 2020 -2023 Education, Youth, and Sports Cooperation Agreement.” Representing the two countries at the event were MOFA Vice Minister Tsao Li-jey (曹立傑) and Omer Caspi from the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, according to a MOFA press release.

According to Tsao, since signing the first “Education, Youth, and Sports Cooperation Agreement” in 2014, interactions between Taiwan and Israel have increased, so both countries decided to continue the exchanges, CNA reported. Tsao thanked the Israeli government, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education, and other partners for their joint efforts.

Caspi pointed out that while Israel and Taiwan lack natural resources, both value human resources. He said that while the two sides are currently dealing with the challenges of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), both countries have continued promoting exchanges in various ways; he then thanked all parties for their contributions.

In recent years, the two nations have seen more cooperation in the areas of economics, trade, tourism, and student exchanges, according to MOFA. In particular, the number of foreign exchange students between the two countries has been increasing.

The ministry also added that through reciprocal scholarship programs, both sides can further develop ties. For Taiwanese students looking to apply for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs scholarship, visit their official website at https://mfa.gov.il, or contact the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.





Israeli and Taiwanese representatives at the signing ceremony (MOFA photo)