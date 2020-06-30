TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's two major parties have both observed a significant increase in their dissatisfaction rate following former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu's (韓國瑜) ouster earlier this month, according to a survey released Monday (June 29).

In the latest poll conducted in June by online news portal My Formosa, 17.3 percent more Kaohsiung citizens indicated their dissatisfaction with the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) compared to last month's figure, while 12.2 percent more citizens from the southern Taiwanese city said they had an unfavorable view of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The poll suggests that the city's recall election has damaged both parties' public image.

My Formosa also found that 63.1 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) administration, 5.2 percentage points lower from last month, while 34.6 percent expressed disapproval. Though Tsai's overall approval rating remains high, it is worth noting that her disapproval rate among Taiwan's independent voters has risen by 9.9 percent from a month ago.

Meanwhile, Premier Su Tseng-chang's (蘇貞昌) approval rating has also slightly waned this month, seeing a 7.8 percent slide. However, close to 70 percent of pan-green respondents aged 30 to 39 said they were satisfied with his performance.

When asked about their perception of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the poll showed that a historical high of 79.5 percent Taiwanese hold an unfavorable view of the regime and only 7.6 percent of respondents favor a closer cross-strait relation. My Formosa said the Taiwanese public's image of the CCP has not seen any improvement in the last five years.

The poll was conducted via telephone interviews with Taiwanese citizens above the age of 20 between Monday (June 22) and Tuesday (June 23). A total of 1,071 valid responses were gathered. The poll has a 95 percent confidence rating and a 3 percent margin of error.

According to veteran political commenter Chen Sung-shan (陳淞山), the drop in DPP and the Tsai administration's approval ratings may reflect Taiwanese' distrust in one-party dominance, which is something the nation should avoid. He added that the recent policies introduced to revive the country's economy have also attracted criticism for their complexity and that the DPP should strive to amend them, reported New Talk.