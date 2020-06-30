MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sri Lanka's three-match one-day international cricket tour of Australia has been postponed again due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The tour was originally scheduled for June, then put off to three dates in August, with venues to be determined. But on Tuesday, Cricket Australia said it and Zimbabwe Cricket had agreed to postpone the series indefinitely.

“The boards of both cricket bodies have come to the mutual conclusion due to a combination of factors including: the short length of the series, the significant bio-security measures that would need to be implemented prior to August, and concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

