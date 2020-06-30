  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 100.10 Up 3.45
Jul 100.45 101.45 98.45 98.65 Up 3.00
Sep 102.50 Up 3.55
Sep 96.55 103.15 96.25 100.10 Up 3.45
Dec 98.95 105.35 98.65 102.50 Up 3.55
Mar 100.90 107.20 100.70 104.30 Up 3.25
May 102.20 108.30 102.00 105.35 Up 3.05
Jul 103.75 109.05 103.75 106.45 Up 2.85
Sep 105.35 110.15 105.35 107.55 Up 2.70
Dec 107.20 111.95 107.20 109.20 Up 2.60
Mar 112.85 113.45 110.70 110.80 Up 2.50
May 114.45 114.45 111.85 111.85 Up 2.40
Jul 112.95 Up 2.40
Sep 114.00 Up 2.40
Dec 115.55 115.70 115.55 115.70 Up 2.40
Mar 117.30 117.40 117.30 117.40 Up 2.40
May 118.15 Up 2.10