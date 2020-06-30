New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|100.10
|Up
|3.45
|Jul
|100.45
|101.45
|98.45
|98.65
|Up
|3.00
|Sep
|102.50
|Up
|3.55
|Sep
|96.55
|103.15
|96.25
|100.10
|Up
|3.45
|Dec
|98.95
|105.35
|98.65
|102.50
|Up
|3.55
|Mar
|100.90
|107.20
|100.70
|104.30
|Up
|3.25
|May
|102.20
|108.30
|102.00
|105.35
|Up
|3.05
|Jul
|103.75
|109.05
|103.75
|106.45
|Up
|2.85
|Sep
|105.35
|110.15
|105.35
|107.55
|Up
|2.70
|Dec
|107.20
|111.95
|107.20
|109.20
|Up
|2.60
|Mar
|112.85
|113.45
|110.70
|110.80
|Up
|2.50
|May
|114.45
|114.45
|111.85
|111.85
|Up
|2.40
|Jul
|112.95
|Up
|2.40
|Sep
|114.00
|Up
|2.40
|Dec
|115.55
|115.70
|115.55
|115.70
|Up
|2.40
|Mar
|117.30
|117.40
|117.30
|117.40
|Up
|2.40
|May
|118.15
|Up
|2.10