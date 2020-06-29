  1. Home
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan

Magnitude 5.2 temblor rocks Yilan

  296
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/29 21:36
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of northeast Taiwan at 8:52 p.m. this evening (June 29), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 75.6 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 66 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County. An intensity level of 2 was registered in Hualien County, Nantou County, Miaoli County, Taitung County, Changhua County, Hsinchu County, and Chiayi County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Taichung City, and Yunlin County. No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
Yilan
CWB
magnitude 5.2

