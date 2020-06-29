Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of northeast Taiwan at 8:52 p.m. this evening (June 29), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 75.6 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 66 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County. An intensity level of 2 was registered in Hualien County, Nantou County, Miaoli County, Taitung County, Changhua County, Hsinchu County, and Chiayi County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Taichung City, and Yunlin County. No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.