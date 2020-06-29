TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City's Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT) has denied rumors that award-winning actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生) seized upon the city's invitation to shoot a promotional film and asked a price so high that the department had to refuse, clarifying that the department has never contacted him.

Wong is one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to publicly support the territory's pro-democracy movement. His acting career reportedly fell through in China because he was labeled by the Chinese government as a Hong Kong independence supporter.

Wong said that he planned to become a Taiwanese citizen last month when he came to Taiwan for a film shoot. He also mentioned that his price for making a film is cheap.

However, gossip weekly Mirror Media (鏡週刊) recently reported that DOIT made a pitch to invite him to film some promotional material for the city's Ximending commercial area, but Huang asked for HK$600,000 (US$76,000), which made the department withdraw from the plan.

The weekly even reported that DOIT wanted to bargain for a lower price, but Wong's representative did not make any response. DOIT Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) categorically denied the rumors, saying that after checking internally, the department can confirm that the city government neither has contacted Wong nor has any plans for shooting a film to promote Ximending, Formosa TV News reported.

Liu added that he has no idea where the media outlet obtained its information about the strange deal between Wong and the city. He expected the clarification would do the actor justice.