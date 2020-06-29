Taiwan bans sale of stimulus vouchers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the public in Taiwan have been cautioned against purchasing or selling stimulus vouchers launched to stimulate the economy from the coronavirus fallout.

Residents will be able to select any of the four types of vouchers that suit them: hard copies, credit card payments, contactless smartcards, or mobile payments. Those favoring hard copies can "purchase" vouchers with a total value of NT$3,000 (US$102) at the cost of NT$1,000 from July 15.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, there will be 1.2 million printed coupons available via direct purchase at post offices or through pre-order and pick up at designated convenience stores. Sale of the vouchers is prohibited and violators will risk having theirs invalidated, wrote UDN.

However, businesses that have acquired the vouchers through legal selling of goods and services are allowed to use them for commercial trade, said Wang Mei-hua (王美花), minister of economic affairs. Citizens are also urged to take note of restrictions on the use of the coupons.

The cash vouchers cannot be used on e-commerce platforms; to pay taxes, utility fees, traffic tickets, or credit card bills; or to buy cigarette products, stocks, or gift cards. Nevertheless, tickets for cultural and sporting events as well as travel activities can be purchased online using them, and the government plans to issue a label to websites indicating whether the vouchers are accepted, said CNA.

Only Taiwanese citizens and foreign spouses who hold Alien Resident Certificates (ARCs) are eligible to claim the vouchers. Details of the measure can be found on the Triple Stimulus Vouchers website in Chinese and English.

Stimulus vouchers designed with anti-counterfeit features. (CNA photo)