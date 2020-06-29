Taipei records 38.9 C, highest ever in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mercury hit 38.9°C in Taipei Monday afternoon (June 29), the hottest the Taiwanese capital has ever recorded in the month of June, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

After experiencing a record-breaking 38.4 degrees for the year 2020 last Tuesday (June 23), Taipei again broke its record for hottest June temperature on Monday, surpassing the previous 38.7°C recorded on June 1, 2016. It was also the hottest day ever recorded in Taipei in the month of June since the CWB started weather records in 1896.

The figure was recorded at 1:15 p.m., the CWB noted.

The bureau also issued heat warnings for 13 cities and counties. An orange alert was issued for Taipei, Hualien, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, and Kaohsiung, while a yellow alert was given to New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Taitung, and Yilan.

Under the weather bureau's three-level heat advisory system, an orange alert is implemented when the daily maximum temperature reaches 36°C for three consecutive days. Meanwhile, a yellow alert signifies temperatures of more than 36°C in a single day.

The CWB reminds the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, labor, sports, and excessive sun exposure. It recommends residents of the affected areas to stay in well ventilated, cool rooms, according to CNA.



Taipei records highest temperature ever in June. (CWB photo)



Heat warnings issued for 13 cities and counties. (CWB photo)