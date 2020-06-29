TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Daan Sand Sculpture and Music Festival (大安沙雕音樂季) is taking place between June 27 and July 12 at Da-an Beach in Taichung.

With the theme of “travel around the world,” the festival features artworks depicting landmarks from 13 countries across five continents. Highlights include Egypt’s pyramids and sphinx, Japan’s Sensō-ji temple and Tokyo Skytree, Australia’s Sydney Opera House, Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the U.S.’ Statue of Liberty.

A boardwalk has been installed at the beach for wheelchair accessibility. A variety of events from hands-on sand sculpting to postcard painting also add fun to the showcase, according to the Taichung City Government.

Now in its tenth year, the festival has become an iconic beach event in the central Taiwanese city during summer. Individuals are invited to plan a two-day trip to Taichung and relish in the beach sunset; in addition, visits are encouraged to local tourist attractions, from the Wangyou Valley to the historic district of Haichien Street.

Address: No. 1, Lane 86, Beishan Road, Daan District, Taichung City

Daan Sand Sculpture and Music Festival in Taichung (Facebook, 賀柏竣 photos)