TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A solar power company on June 23 began installing a 99MW photovoltaic (PV) solar power station in Jiadong Township, located in southern Pingtung County's severe land subsidence area after two years of negotiations with more than 1,000 landowners to lease their property for the establishment of the station.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Ysolar Co. (力暘能源公司) President Huang Zhi-wen (黃志文) said that the biggest challenge facing development of solar energy is obtaining approval from landowners, CNA reported. He added that the company offered 20 year leases and NT$400,000 (US$13,333) for every 0.96992 hectare of land.

After two years’ effort, a total of more than 242.5 hectares of land have been leased to the solar energy company, the report said.

Ysolar has teamed up with Chailease Finance Co., Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp., AU Optronics Corp., and Foxconn Technology Group to develop the solar power station, which is scheduled to be completed in June 2021, Huang said, adding that the station will provide 135 MWh of electricity yearly for the Pingtung area.

Huang went on to say that Ysolar will use the Jiadong project as a model to continue its pursuit of establishing more solar power stations along the county’s coastal areas, with the goal of establishing a cumulative capacity of 300MW in three years, per CNA.