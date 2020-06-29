TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Evergreen Airways (EVA Air) has applied to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) to resume having two flights a week to Palau.

After completing a preliminary review of the application, the CAA has submitted the request to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC). The MOTC announced Monday (6/29) that the request would be approved soon, CNA reported.

Palau is one of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, and as of June 28, it has zero confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Palau has also talked about establishing a travel bubble with Taiwan.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that it will consider Palau when it begins loosening border restrictions as the pandemic eases. Many involved in the country’s travel industry are expecting Taiwanese tourists to visit Palau once restrictions are lifted, which is why EVA Air has applied to resume flights, according to CNA.

The CAA said that according to the air service agreement between Taiwan and Palau, each country has eight flights per week. Previously, Taiwan’s China Airlines obtained the rights for six flights a week, while TransAsia Airways handled the remaining two flights per week, but those two flights were then taken over by EVA Air after TransAsia Airways went out of business in November 2016.

China Airlines first began flying charter flights to Palau in 2008, but then in 2009 switched to having weekly scheduled flights. Although China Airlines has the rights for six flights per week, it only flies up to four flights a week; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all China Airlines flights to Palau were temporarily canceled, reported CNA.