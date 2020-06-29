TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Zoo's giant panda welcomed her second baby on Sunday (June 28).

The giant panda Yuanyuan (圓圓) gave birth to her second cub, You Zai (幼仔), after suffering five hours of labor pain in Taipei Zoo yesterday (Jun 28), according to the Zoo's Facebook. Yuan Zai (圓仔) is Yuanyuan's first child and was born in 2013, the zoo added.

The spokesman of the zoo, Tsao Hsien-shao (曹先紹), shared that workers tried to let the mother panda take care of her baby, but she seemed to be very tired and lacked nursing experience so they had to take over, reported CNA. Tsao said the cub had back injuries and had not been fed in 5 hours after it was born.

However, Yuan Zai is now in good shape after treatment by the veterinarian.

Tsao further explained that the team taking care of Yuanyuan has built a strong relationship with her since 2008 and now they will breastfeed the cub artificially.

CNA said the zoo will try to publicly debut the giant panda cub around Christmas.

