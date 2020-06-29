TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Navy admiral James G. Foggo warned that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) attempt to undermine international rules in Europe and Africa have become more obvious and that Western countries would no longer endure such behavior.

Currently serving as the commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command, Foggo shared his concerns during an online conference sponsored by the International Institute of Strategic Studies on Friday (June 26). He said that the CCP's activities in Europe, such as the "the Trojan horse" 5G, port infrastructure purchases, and the Belt and Road initiative, could not be ignored any longer.

Foggo pointed out that Beijing's "unsafe intercepts of aircraft and ships" in the Arctic, Europe, and Africa are threatening the safety of the global community. He said that China is seeking to control major international ports after establishing a military base in the Horn of Africa.

The veteran commander also voiced concerns over the CCP's infiltration of foreign news outlets and corporations for propaganda purposes. Besides meddling in elections worldwide, the CCP has managed to restrict pandemic information and erase criticism of itself while donating equipment across the world to create a favorable image, he added.

Commenting on China's One Belt One Road initiative, an infrastructure project aimed at building a global trade network spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa, Foggo said that the CCP has tried to influence Africa by introducing financial relief in the hope of restricting key seaports and aviation facilities for state-owned enterprises. He said that the U.S. government could no longer envision itself working with the CCP, reported ETtoday.

Foggo emphasized that NATO would counter Beijing's political interference in Western societies and re-evaluate the intergovernmental military alliance's maritime strategy. He expressed confidence that there is no competition that NATO and its 30 North American and European members cannot overcome, reported Radio Taiwan International.