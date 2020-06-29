  1. Home
PLA bombers fly over Miyako Strait, approach Taiwan from east

Flights mark 9th time Chinese warplanes have approached Taiwan’s ADIZ within last month

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/06/29 11:55
Chinese bomber

Chinese bomber (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese bombers flew over the Miyako Strait Sunday (June 28) and approached Taiwan from the east, before turning around and flying back along the same route.

According to a press release from Japan’s Ministry of Defense Joint Staff, two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Xi’an H-6 strategic bombers flew from the East China Sea and through the Miyako Strait between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyakojima. In response, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force launched fighters to monitor the Chinese bombers.

The two H-6 bombers then flew southwest and approached Taiwan’s airspace from the east, according to a flight path map released by Japan’s Ministry of Defense Joint Staff. The bombers then flew back along their original path, CNA reported.

This marks the 9th time PLAAF planes have approached Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) within the last month alone.
Taiwan ADIZ
PLAAF Xian H-6 strategic bombers
Chinese bombers
Miyako Strait

