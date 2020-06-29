TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei on Friday (June 26) was named the 'Best Leisure Destination in Asia" by Global Traveler for the third year in a row.

On its list of "2020 Leisure Lifestyle Award Winners," Taipei was awarded "Best Leisure Destination in Asia," while Taiwan took second in its "Best Adventure Destination" category and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport captured fourth place for "Best Airport for Layovers." Other top winners for "Best Leisure Destination" around the world included Charleston, South Carolina, in the U.S.; South Africa for Africa; Seville, Spain, for Europe; Panama City, Panama, for Latin America; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for Mexico; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for all groups.

As for other top leisure destinations in Asia, Singapore took second place, followed by Seoul, Tokyo, Phuket, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Osaka, and Bali. The survey was conducted on the magazine's readers from Oct. 1, 2019, to Jan. 31, just before the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began to drastically impact worldwide leisure travel.

Brad Shih (施照輝), director of the Los Angeles office of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, was cited by CNA as saying that the award is an affirmation of Taiwan's growth as a tourism destination and the increasing popularity of its brand among tourists. Although Taiwan has not yet lifted its ban on international tourists and the interest among European and North American tourists to travel overseas is currently low, Shih said that in the long run, he is optimistic about a recovery in the country's tourism industry as the outbreak subsides.

According to Shih, Taiwan's success in epidemic prevention is conducive to attracting tourists who are seeking safety after the outbreak. Shih said that the pandemic is a good time to take a new approach to tourism in Taiwan, with more emphasis on outdoor activities, such as hiking, cycling, and water sports, all of which can be experienced in the greater Taipei area.

He said that overseas branches of the Tourism Bureau will also continue to leverage such opportunities such as this to gain the attention of Western tourists.