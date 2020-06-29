TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the nationwide stimulus voucher scheme soon to kick off, one of Taipei’s most famous night markets has rolled out its own voucher deals to attract visitors.

Individuals are invited to exchange their stimulus vouchers for Ningxia Night Market's (寧夏夜市) vouchers, which have a nominal value of NT$50 (US$1.69) each. The Taipei City Government says this allows for more convenient shopping and dining experiences in the marketplace.

Ningxia, which sits on the west side of the capital, has transformed both its look and the way it does business. The 60-year-old market is renowned for the “Chien Sui Feast” (千歲宴), which features an assortment of Taiwanese snacks that satisfy the palates of international tourists keen to sample local delicacies.

In keeping with the cashless trend, Ningxia Night Market also has more than 100 stalls where electronic payments are allowed. A slew of preferential offers and events will become available starting July 15, timed with the launch of the stimulus vouchers, including prize draws and various discounts.

Eying the tremendous commercial potential of the stimulus vouchers to boost the economy, Taipei has designed 17 safe travel itineraries highlighting the city’s night markets, tourist attractions, and commercial districts. One of the recommended routes entails traveling to natural locales in Yangmingshan and Beitou in the north before wrapping up the day with a culinary trip to Shilin or Ningxia night markets.



Ningxia Night Market (Taipei City Government photo)